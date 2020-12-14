A non-profit research and training organisation, Community Development Institute (CDI Nigeria), has announced Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum as the winner of its 2020 Community Pillar Award.

A statement by Executive Director/Registrar, CDI Nigeria, Ogara Andrew, explained that Prof Zulum, whose state suffers from insecurity and insurgency emerged as the winner for the proactive steps he adopted in handling these challenges.

“In arriving at the choice of Borno State Governor, the Awards Selection Committee had an extensive and objective deliberation.

“The Committee said it is satisfied that this year’s Award has gone to a government leader with exemplary and inspirational approach to governance.

“Through his (Prof Zulum) activities so far, he has shown himself as a leader full of empathy for his people,” he said.

He added that Governor Zulum has genuinely stood by the people and has continued to show sensitivity to the predicament of over six million people affected by insurgency in the state.

“He has been proactive in addressing the twin problem of insecurity and insurgency in the state with their devastating impact on the lives of millions of citizens and their communities.”

“He has given all his heart to tackling this problem and not holding back anything in the process,” he noted.

Most importantly, the group said, Governor Babagana Zulum has been able to foster workable community engagement method that do not only

put people first, but respects and reflects the priorities of his people – an important factor that made him deserving of this award.