Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has bemoaned the current governance structure in the country where so much power and resources reside at the centre, insisting that restructuring has become necessary and inevitable.

Governor Akeredolu who also doubles as the chairman of the South West Governor’s Forum further stated that the country must begin to look away from oil as this will be the only way to fixing the nation’s teething problems.

Submitting that the manufacturing sector of the country must now take the driver’s seat, he stressed that this has become necessary for the growth and development of Nigeria.

Akeredolu stated these in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the conference of Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) where he was honoured because of his key achievements in community health development as Governor of Ondo State.

“There is no doubt that the country experiences serious socio-economic challenges in virtually every part. While a sizeable chunk of these problems is attributable to the global crises, there are others which call our attention, urgently, to an appraisal of the fundamental issues which define nations.

“It is unprofitable to resort to a facile description of the current upheavals in Nigeria without looking at the factors which militate seriously against our quest for nationhood.

“We must analyse these issues with a view to determining the workability of the current structure. We must seek solutions to the endemic problems bedeviling the country. The over-dependence on oil revenue is retrogressive. Modern economies don’t thrive on monoliths. The country must pay more than passing attention to the issue of diversification.

“In addition, the federating units should, progressively, assume distinctive identities discernible in the economic activities’ peculiar to them and for which they are best suited to undertake. The current structure promotes indolence and kills ingenuity.

“Every part of the country must be encouraged to develop according to its potential. There must be deliberate devolution of responsibilities to the States.’

“There is no other way through which Nigeria can be truly great. The production of goods and services is crucial to any plan designed to achieve growth and development. All professional bodies must take active interests in the affairs of the country.

“We must all work towards the enthronement of a national ethos which not only promotes amity among the constituent units but also encourages economic advancement. There must be competition and co-operation among the States.”