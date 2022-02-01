Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday inaugurated School Governing Boards for the 643 secondary schools in the state, saying that it will help reinforce his administration’s achievements in the education sector.

The governor, who stated this during the inauguration of chairmen and members of the SGBs for the state-owned secondary schools, also declared that all the policies introduced by his government in the education sector have been yielding positive results.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, at the event held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, the governor added that the policies of his administration have also brought about the qualitative and sound education system currently being witnessed in the state.

According to him, such policies have led to improved access to quality education as evident in the drastic reduction in the number of out-of-school children and enrolment explosion in public schools as well as improvement in learning outcomes, among others.

The governor who stated that the government was embarking on the inauguration of the SGB as a broad-based participatory management structure in the schools, said that the SGB structure was a means of attracting alternative funding sources for education in the state.

He added that it would also be a means of ensuring prudence and transparency in the utilisation of available resources for maximum impact.

He said: “It is a great honour to stand here before you today as we inaugurate the distinguished members of the Oyo State Schools Governing Boards for all the 643 secondary schools in our dear Pacesetter State.”

