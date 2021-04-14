BY MARK ITSIBOR, |

The federal government has asked its treasury fund managers to come up with cash and financial management techniques and practices that will help advance the practice of modern-day cash management.

Accountant-general of the federation, Ahmed Idris made the call yesterday at the 3rd edition of a retreat for technical sub-committee members on cash management in Keffi, Nasarawa State yesterday.

“Managing funds is not just about expending the available funds,” Mr Idris said, adding, “We must constantly keep ourselves abreast with the strategies for knowing how to ensure inflows, when to expend and when not to; and as well be able to forecast into the unforeseeable future, the cash needs of the government and the possible challenges.”

Director (Funds) in the OAGF, Mr Sabo Mohammed said the move is to find ways to respond to the increasing pressures on government funds and develop feasible and sustainable solutions to managing fiscal challenges in optimal and efficient ways.

The AGF told the participants to strive towards coming up with the strategies that will help in establishing the roles of stakeholders towards operationalizing the bottom-up cash management policy.

Mr Idris said if the bottom-up cash management policy is fully adopted and applied, it will help in ensuring that sufficient cash is available to the government as and when needed to meet commitments to make payments; controlling aggregate cash flows within fiscal, monetary and legal limits; improving the management of government’s domestic borrowing program, as well as facilitating investment of excess or idle cash and upholding greater accountability for public expenditure as well as supporting budget execution and efficient resource allocation.

Mr Mohammed said the objective is to seek ways of improving on the capacities of stakeholders with a view to getting them more acquainted with emerging liquidity and cash management techniques.

In his vote of thanks, deputy director, account division, Dr. James Nda Abalaka called for the support of the AGF in the area of making the bottom-up cash management policy work. “Let us all claim ownership and drive the policy to its logical success. We wish to further re-iterate that the activities of the Sub-Committee need sustainability of funding,” he stated.