The name Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode might not immediately ring a bell, but mention Rahman Jago and the jigsaw puzzle will fall into places.

Known famously as one of the musicians who created Zanku, the now-famous leg work dance with the likes of Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago is a musician in his own right, with four popular street anthems to his credit including “Ijo Ope,” featuring Zlatan Ibile.

In a recent interview, he joined his voice to the growing call for the government to be more responsive to youths.

Said he: “Youths of Nigeria have in the past few years explored new frontiers and created new possibilities in music especially, such that they are recognised globally for their creativity and enterprise in show business. Nonetheless, the government is still expected to fulfil its own end of the bargain to its youthful citizens, by providing incentives and fostering the right environment that will allow them to grow and develop at par with their counterparts in other parts of the world.”

Rahman Jago is of the view that the easiest way to develop Nigeria is for government to focus more on youths. “Youths are the leaders of tomorrow, they are the country’s future, so we are not asking for much when we say our government should focus on the younger generation,” he stated.

For instance, he noted: “Government could create an enabling environment for Nigeria’s IT community to boom and even surpass India’s. We have a lot of talented youths who are hampered by the wherewithal to set themselves up for entrepreneurship.”

According to Rahman Jago, the raw talents available in Nigeria is a bumper resource that the government can harness to catapult Nigeria to the next level as a developed country. “The power of youth cannot be overemphasized in the making of great countries. Look at the way youths have transformed the music industry, the same can be applied to any other industry. We beg our government to be responsive to youths,” he said.