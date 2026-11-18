Every builder understands that completing a house is often as demanding as laying its foundation. The foundation may be firmly established and the walls erected, but it is the roofing, electrical installations, plumbing and finishing that ultimately transform a structure into a functional, comfortable and habitable home. This is the development philosophy underpinning Kano State’s proposed 2027 budget: moving beyond laying foundations and initiating projects to completing what has been started, consolidating existing gains and ensuring that the benefits of development are translated into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has put forward ₦1.107 trillion for the year, the fourth and last budget of his first term. Its title, “Budget of Consolidating Gains and Accelerated Rural Development,” states the intent plainly, after three and a half years of starting projects, the government wants to be judged on finishing them; It also wants to be judged on whether the benefits reach the very typical village as well as the city.

The allocations are concentrated: Education, infrastructure, health, water and rural development and agriculture together take 74.5 percent of the budget. Education leads with 28 percent, about ₦309.7 billion, Infrastructure follows with 20 percent, health with 15 percent, water and rural development with 8 percent and agriculture with 3.5 percent. The logic is that these sectors depend on one another; a child cannot learn without a healthy body, a farmer cannot sell without a road, and a clinic cannot function without clean water and power – About 63.8 percent of the money is capital spending; Building more roads, classes and Hospitals whereas 36.2 percent for recurrent costs; timely salary payments, pensions, training and retraining of the state workforce, gratuity and many of the day to day running of the government.

Governor Abba says more than 90 percent of the programmes in his development blueprint have been achieved, that is his own assessment, but the record offers support, and it starts in the classroom; The state recruited 8,588 teachers, 4,900 of them permanent and 3,688 under the BESDA programme, it paid over ₦1.33 billion as its 30 percent counterpart contribution for NECO, NBAIS and NABTEB registration and settled examination fees for more than 150,000 students, It also cleared over ₦834 million in boarding-school feeding arrears, new institutions include Kano State Polytechnic, Gaya, and a female hostel at the Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso College of Remedial Studies in Tudun Wada, Computer-based test centres are being set up in all 44 local governments, and Northwest University has gone through accreditation by the National Universities Commission and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, intrestigly Kano was reported to have topped 2026 NECO results for a second time consecutively after similar strides in 2025.

Health has seen similar trajectory if not more; a new General Hospital is rising at Kumbotso, and Rogo General Hospital is being rehabilitated after a fire, Primary health facilities at Garko, Garin Malam, Ghari, Shanono, Gabasawa and Rimin Gado have been upgraded to higher-level centres, Work continues at Dangora, Tofa, Kura and Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, as well as a Comprehensive Health Centre at Unguwa Uku in Tarauni Local Government area.

On the farm, that is Agriculture; the government inducted 1,038 extension workers and distributed 150 truckloads of subsidised fertiliser across all 44 local governments, further It set up three large-scale mechanisation centres and extended the Watari Irrigation Scheme to 1,550 farmers. For herders, it recovered 400 grazing reserves, reopened more than 100 watering points and demarcated 1,950 kilometres of livestock routes, more than 800,000 sheep and goats were vaccinated.

In water, the ₦11.40 billion Challawa intake and treatment rehabilitation and the ₦9.94 billion Tamburawa intake station are in progress, alongside 20 solar-powered boreholes completed under the PEWASH project.

Farmland shows results by season, but the city shows them by the month; The ₦34.5 billion New International Market at Dangwauro was about half complete when the budget was presented, the Dan’agundi flyover and underpass and the Tal’udu cloverleaf are intended to untangle traffic in one of Nigeria’s busiest commercial centres, five-kilometre roads are being built across Gezawa, Albasu, Gwarzo, Dawakin Tofa, Tofa, Rogo, Sumaila, Dawakin Kudu, Ajingi and Rano, with more in Bagwai, Bunkure, Kiru and Shanono. Urban roads in Fagge, Nassarawa, Tarauni, Gwale and Dala are being rehabilitated, and work continues at the Amana, Kwankwasiyya and Bandirawo cities.

Security and welfare have not been left behind; Security agencies received more than 300 vehicles and 1,000 motorcycles, the state recruited and trained 2,002 Neighbourhood Watch personnel, who were given 103 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 455 motorcycles, and it trained 1,100 forest guards across 11 frontline local governments. The Fagge Social Welfare Centre, the Nassarawa Orphanage and the Remand Home at Goron Dutse have been rehabilitated, a reminder that development is also measured by how it treats the vulnerable.

A plan is only as strong as its funding; Internally generated revenue is projected at about ₦142.84 billion, a target that rests on reforms already introduced: The Single Revenue Account Platform, the Central Billing System and a restructured Kano State Internal Revenue Service. The Federation Account is expected to supply about ₦549.8 billion, and grants and loans about ₦354.4 billion, with a ₦60 billion opening balance.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s proposed 2027 budget represents a defining opportunity to consolidate the gains of his administration, complete ongoing development investments and translate public spending into lasting improvements in the lives of the people. The real test, however, lies not merely in the scale of the resources committed or the number of projects initiated, but in the successful completion of these projects and the equitable delivery of their benefits across every ward, community and local government area. Ultimately, this is the measure by which the administration’s legacy will be judged: not simply by what it promised or commenced, but by what it completed, sustained and delivered. That is the promise of a development agenda anchored on the principle that Kano must come first, and that its progress must be shared by all.