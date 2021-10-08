Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has directed the chairmen of the 20 local government areas of the state to stamp out kidnapping, cultism, robbery among others so that the state can maintain its leading role as the industrial hub of the country.

This came yesterday as the governor hinted that his administration had on monthly basis, augmented funds accrued to the local governments administrations to enable them perform their statutory roles and function effectively.

Abiodun, who gave the order during a meeting with the 2 chairmen in his office at the state secretariat complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said it became necessary in view of the fact that the council chairmen remain the closest to the grassroots.

While assuring that he will do everything possible within his powers towards sustaining the state’s status “as the industrial capital of this country”, Abiodun said his administration was working towards re-launching the Special Joint Security Outfit code named “OP-MESA” so as to regain investors’ confidence on the state.

On the allegations of tampering with the monthly allocation of the 20 LGs in the state, the governor said his administration had always made up for the shortfalls from the federal allocation to the local governments to enable them pay staff salaries, pensions as well as execute developmental projects rather than shortchanging the LGs.

He declared that he would not renege on his campaign promises of allowing local governments, free hands to run their affairs since they, as a tier of governments, remain the closest to the people and know the needs of the people at the grassroots.

“We know that as a tier of government, they can work with the state government. If they are empowered, they can complement us as they are the closest to the people and can identify their problems and needs,” he pointed out.