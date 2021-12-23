Governor of Jigawa State Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has signed the Child Right Bill into law and urged the stakeholders to ensure full implementation of the law.

Similarly, Governor Abubakar has signed the 2022 budget into law. He said the budget’s implementation would run from 1st January to 31st December 2022 with the sum of N177.7 billion.

The governor signed the Child Right Bill yesterday 24 hours after the state House of Assembly passed it.

Governor Badaru said his administration is ever ready to sign laws, execute programmes and projects that will enhance the social and economic wellbeing of the people.

In an interaction with journalists after signing the bill into law, the chairman of the House Committee on Legal Matters and member representing Hadejia constituency, Hon. Muhammad Abubakar Jallo, said the Child Right Act would strictly be implemented under Sharia legal system.

The bill seeks to improve the wellbeing of the children and also provide maximum protection to norms, spiritual and cultural beliefs of the Jigawa State people.

“Sharia has provided protection for the fundamental human rights of children and the bill or the law makes mandatory the enforcement of the rights of the children,” he said.

He said representatives of the council of chiefs, ulamas, judiciary, civil societies, security agencies, legislature, executive and other critical stakeholders were involved in the making of the law.

Jallo said there were sections and clauses in the draft bill that were removed while some were amended to be in compliance with Sharia legal system.