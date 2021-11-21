Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State yesterday presented a budget proposal of N189.2 billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2022 fiscal year.

Of the figure, recurrent expenditure accounts for N61 billion representing 32% while capital expenditure takes N128 billion.

Presenting the budget before the members at the assembly complex, Abubakar Bagudu told the House that the 2022 budget was guided by the strategic objectives of the state development plan for 2021 to 2025 which would improve governance towards focusing on institutions through accountability, rule of law, transparency, and efficiency to deliver quality social services to citizens of the state.

According to him, of the proposed revenues, statutory allocation from the federation account is estimated at N74. 9bn, while internally generated revenue is N14.2bn.

Bagudu pointed out that the budget also aims to enhance agriculture and mineral resource productivity through access to improved technologies, finance and services to increase income generation and provide food security and poverty reduction.

Receiving the budget, speaker of the state assembly, Hon. Muhammad Abubakar Lolo, assured the governor that the House would pass the bill according to the law.