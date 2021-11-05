Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello has blamed the political elite for the current insecurity in Nigeria.

The governor, who stated this yesterday in Abuja during a national security summit, organised by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said Nigerians are getting it wrong by blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the insecurity in the country.

The summit, among other things, was part of the resolve to engage with stakeholders on the alarming spate of insecurity, being witnessed across the country, particularly as it affects the educational sector and youth development.

He said to overcome these issues, we must get both education and security right, while saying the president inherited a decayed security architecture.

“There are responsibilities that lie on our shoulders. Who are the managers of these security systems? The management of these security agencies are the politicians, the political class, not the service chiefs nor the president,” he noted.

Bello said Nigeria needs to vote for those who have good track records. “We can get insecurity and education right. Whoever is going to be president in 2023 we must go into records before we choose and select,” he said.

Citing the success story in Kogi, where according to him insecurity is a thing of the past, Bello said every citizen in the state is so informed and knows exactly who the criminals are among them.

“Those helping us are not security men made from heaven but the same army, navy or police. We didn’t hire anyone outside the state because the citizens are up and willing to defend themselves.”

The chairman of the occasion and governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, represented by the special adviser on federal matters, Hon Makinde Araoye urged governments at various levels to ensure young people are engaged in intelligence gathering.

He stressed the need for more young people to be given platforms in electoral positions to partake in governance.

He said, “There is a need to prioritise the safety and security of educational institutions, including adequate protection for corps members. We must refocus on the education sector in order to reduce the out of school children.”

The vice chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Professor Nnenna Oti, who was the keynote speaker said the future of the country lies in the hands of the youths.

The professor of soil science and environmental conservation, who spoke on the topic, said there is need to diversify our economy and agriculture to attract foreign investors.

The minister of communications and digital economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, commended NANS for organising the summit focusing on security.

“The hope of this country lies in you and you must get ready to take up the challenge of leading this nation. That’s why we are coming up with so many policies to ensure safety. The introduction of NIN is to ensure that our country is safe,” he said.

NANS national president, Sunday Asefon said insecurity has become a national challenge that is threatening the nation, hence the need for the summit.

According to him, “All hands must be on deck to combat insecurity. It is no longer the business of the government but all of us.”

He also lamented the current state of infrastructure in the country, calling on the government to rise up to its obligation.