Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State has condemned the abduction of the permanent secretary in the state Ministry of Transport, Dr Ibrahim Musa and his son in Zungeru town.

Sani-Bello in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje in Minna yesterday, also condemned the murder of villagers by bandits, describing the attack as “evil and inhuman.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the permanent secretary was abducted on Friday alongside his son in Zungeru by gunmen who broke into his house at midnight.

The permanent secretary was said to have gone to Zungeru for a wedding ceremony, and was abducted shortly after the wedding.

The governor also decried the barbaric and atrocious acts of bandits in Shiroro and Munya local government areas where scores of villagers were slaughtered and burnt while others were abducted, food bans and houses were razed.

He said with the recent turn of events in the acts of banditry, there was an urgent need for total overhaul of the strategy of the security apparatus.

Sani-Bello said security operatives could curtail the situation and called for more support by the public with useful and timely information.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, quick recovery of those injured and the safe return of those kidnapped. The governor reaffirmed his administration’s unrelenting efforts to address insecurity in the state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the abductors came specifically for the permanent secretary as they shot randomly when they arrived his family house in Zungeru and picked him with his son.

A family source told our correspondent that the abductors were yet to make any contact with his family as at yesterday.