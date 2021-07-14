Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has called for the establishment of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in Kogi State.

In a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, the governor made the call when he paid a courtesy visit on the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, at Headquarters NAF.

Bello said establishment of a NAF base in the state would check the activities of bandits as well as facilitate intelligence gathering against criminal elements who have established safe haven in some parts of the State.

He also disclosed that the state had approached the NAF in 2017 to consider establishing a Forward Operating Base (FOB) at a colonial era airstrip in Zariagi near Lokoja, to which the NAF in 2018 dispatched a reconnaissance team to survey the suitability status of the location for consideration.