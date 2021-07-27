A group, the Progressive Ambassadors (PA) has expressed the belief that governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello would do well if voted as the next president of Nigeria.

The group described as frivolous, comments by some critics of his presidential ambition amidst his soaring popularity among Nigerians.

In a press statement sign by the group’s national coordinator, Abba Adaudu, secretary-general, Mr Omale Omale and treasurer, Chris Ngara, the group said, “Ordinarily, one would have ignored Okai whose regular media outings is not only mischievous and malicious but aimed at distorting facts and misinforming the unsuspecting public to score political points, however, we feel duty bound to put the record straight especially on the recent visit to Daura.”

Adaudu said Governor Bello is building bridges of unity and inclusiveness within his state and across the country.

Citing a particular article against the governor as fabricated, Adaudu said the allegation that the governor neglected infrastructural development in the state was false. He said such falsehood is coming at a time Bello is transforming Kogi through the building of infrastructures, adding that the allegation exposed the author’s mischievous intentions.

The group said Ganaja flyover project is ongoing; Operation Light Up Kogi East Project is at 95 per cent completion; the Referral Hospital in Okene as well as the Zonal Hospitals in Idah, Isanlu and Kanto-Karfe are to be completed this year.

It added that the remodeling of the state Specialist Hospital and rehabilitation of the University Teaching Hospital and many more are infrastructural testimonials of Bello’s administration.