By Mamman Mohammed

It takes a man with an extraordinary character to win President Muhammadu Buhari‘s heart and limitless trust. The president‘s ever growing confidence in Hon Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State governor and chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as demonstrated in assignment of responsibilities to him has no doubt revealed the true character of the man, Buni.

Buni, a calm, soft spoken, patient, humane and humble personality with an uncommon magnetic character attracts everyone that crosses his path. For anyone meeting him for the first time, he is a good company to be with and would not be in a hurry to part with. Those meeting him for the second time or more crave to stay with him always. There is no doubt that Governor Buni is a self-selling product of excellent value.

When he contested for the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Buhari minced no words in supporting his candidature and was subsequently elected as secretary. Chief John Oyegun, the then National chairman of the party, found in Buni a very compatible partner with whom he stayed on the same page with to successfully manage the party until the end of their tenure.

Satisfied with his performance in managing party affairs, the president and other key stakeholders insisted he should run for another term of office. He was subsequently re-elected and served until his resignation to contest the governorship of Yobe State.

And when Buni opted to contest the governorship of Yobe State in the 2019 general election, President Buhari left no one in doubt that he was supporting his governorship ambition when he publicly raised Buni‘s hand to endorse and support his candidature. He was elected with a landslide in a generally accepted and transparent election in which his opponent openly accepted the result of the election with a declaration that he was not approaching any court or tribunal to challenge the election.

Buni‘s exit as the party‘s secretary created a wide gap, with poor administration, ineptitude, incompetence and inefficiency taking the party to the verge of imminent collapse until the June 2020 dissolution of the National Working committee and the constitution of a Caretaker committee to salvage the party. The unilateral decision of members of the party‘s National Executive Committee in appointing Governor Buni as chairman of the Caretaker committee was also endorsed by President Buhari.

The governor did not waste time in proving those who doubted his capacity in combining governance with the management of a political party that he is both able and capable to justify the confidence reposed on him by the Yobe State electorate and leaders of APC. His leadership style succeeded in luring back those who were aggrieved and jettisoned the party as well as new entrants to the party fold.

Today, APC has welcomed to its fold the likes of Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi State; Chief Barnabas Gemade, a former PDP national chairman; Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives; Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun State and director-general of Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organization, and Dimeji Bankole, former Speaker of the House of Representatives. This is even as the feud between AbudlAzeez Yari and Senator Kabir Marafa in Zamfara has been settled.

It is interesting to note that under the leadership of the Buni-led caretaker committee, the party is currently engaged in membership registration and revalidation exercise. This is no mean achievement because no political party in the history of Nigerian politics has ever conducted the exercise successfully except what we are witnessing in APC now.

Again, the constitution of the party under is undergoing review to block loopholes and promote internal democracy. Although criticisms initially trailed the exercises, the same critics did not only participate but also mobilized their supporters to partake in all the exercises. The success APC has recorded under the caretaker committee is almost tottering Nigeria to a one party state.