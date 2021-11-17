Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has said that the state government in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, commissioned 600 units of locked-up shops and market stalls in Buni Yadi town, the headquarters of Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

Buni disclosed during the commissioning ceremony that the project is in line with the fulfilment of their campaign pledge of resettling the displaced communities.

According to him, Buni Yadi is one of the commercial nerves of Yobe State, pointing out that it will rejuvenate the economic status of the people of the area as well as create a conducive environment for the business community “that is why we pulled resources together to improve the livelihood of our people”.

Governor further disclosed that his administration has gone a long way in the provision of agricultural input to farmers appealing to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the project. “We also extend our goodwill message to all our partners for the support and cooperation always”.

In his response, the chairman of Gujba local government area, Dala Alhaji Mala, thanked the governor for the monumental projects in the area which include a complete renovation of General Hospital Buni Yadi, support to the security agencies, construction of clinics, modern market, schools, roads and drainages, culverts, boreholes among others too numerous to mention.

Dala Mala also commended the government for the provision of democracy dividends to the people of the area, “on behalf of the Council, people and community, we assure you of our unflinching support, loyalty and cooperation.”