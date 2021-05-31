Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni, has called on journalists to be objective in their reportage of events to avoid misinformation.

The governor made the call during the inauguration of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Conference Hall (NUJ) in Damaturu Yobe State capital, and stated that the building would enhance the activities of the union.

Buni said the importance of the media cannot be overemphasised, adding that the media had the power to change society.

He said, “ The media has the power to make or mar the society; as such the power should not be abused. Journalists must learn to balance their stories and be objective in reporting.”

He described the media as a partner in progress in the transformation agenda of his administration. He charged the journalists to adhere strictly to the ethics of their profession and always cross check their facts before going to press.

In his response, the council chairman, Alhaji Rajab Mohammed, thanked Mala Buni for building and equipping the hall, which was named after the governor.

He however appealed to the state to also renovate the dilapidated, NUJ Chalets, Correspondents’ Chapel, NAWOJ and SWAN offices located within the council’s secretariat.

Rajab also appealed for the state government’s preferential consideration to the members of the union in the allocation of housing facilities.

He commended Mala Buni for the approval of two additional buses for the union and a pledge to consider other requests made by the council’s chairman.