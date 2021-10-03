Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri yesterday hosted Bayelsa elders and founding fathers of the state to an anniversary dinner, asking them to sustain the unity in the state and the country at large.

According to Diri, though the gathering was to renew the dreams of the founding fathers of an egalitarian and prosperous state and Nigeria, there is the need for Bayelsa people to continue to exhibit that spirit of unity.

He said; “All of us here, particularly the founding fathers, will attest to the fact that Bayelsa has moved on, in 1996, we used a party secretariat as the governor’s office, there were no offices in Bayelsa State, and because of the passion the Ijaw nation attached to the creation of Bayelsa State, everybody moved down here, not minding the lack of accommodation and all other things suffered by the state.

“The spirit was unity, the spirit was oneness, I plead with you Bayelsans that this is the time to continue to exhibit that spirit of unity and oneness. May I appeal to those who are aggrieved to stop the bloodletting across the country. Recently, we lost a very meaningful Nigerian in Anambra State, that is an ill wind that could not blow any state good, let us look for dialogue to resolve our differences, we know it is very painful when people push and show aside dialogue, but I remind those people that people who make peaceful change possible make violent change inevitable”.

On the Petroleum Industry Acts (PIA) Diri described it as another step taken by the federal government to subordinate the oil producing states.

According to Diri, the federal government should reconsider the provisions of the PIA for the good of the oil producing states and the interest of peace.