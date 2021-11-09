Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has said he will complete the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp located in Kaiama community of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government of the State before the next mobilisation date for corps members to the state.

Diri, who paid an unscheduled visit to the NYSC orientation camp, Kaiama and accompanied by top elected and appointed government functionaries, inspected the facilities at the permanent camp and directed speedy completion of work before the next orientation course.

He commended the tireless efforts of the NYSC scheme in ensuring national unity and integration, vowing that the camp participants that the next orientation exercise will hold at the permanent Orientation camp, located at Boro Town.

