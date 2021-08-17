Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State yesterday rewarded Blessing Oborududu who won silver medal at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the sum of N4 Million and her coach, Victor Kodei with N1 million.

Also rewarded are the players and officials of the two state football teams that won this year’s FA/AITEO cup, Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens.

Each of the 25 registered players for the FA cup by Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens were rewarded with N4million while other players in the two teams are to get N500,000 each.

Governor Diri, who also doled out monetary rewards to the Technical Advisers, coaches and board members of the two football teams, thanked all the players for making the state proud.

The Governor commended his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Daniel Igali, for their support and motivation to the teams.

He seized the occasion to deny reports circulating in the social media that the government spent N200 million naira to prosecute the FA cup finals, insisting that such report is “fake news.”

“I would like to, on behalf of the government and the good people of our great Bayelsa State, congratulate and welcome you all. Thank you for bringing these two cups home. Bayelsa is proud of you, the Ijaw Nation is proud of you.”