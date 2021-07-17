The Yobe State government has organized a special prayer session in Damaturu, the state capital, for steady rainfall, especially in the northern part of the state.

The prayer session held at the eid ground, Gashua road, was attended by the state deputy governor, Idi Barde Gubana, who represented Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Hon. Idi Barde Gubana said the delay in rainfall had become a cause for concern to residents, especially farmers who are yet to plant their crops.

Speaking after leading the two raka’at prayers, the Eid Imam of Damaturu Emirate, Sheikh Goni Gadirima, charged the congregation to repent from their sins.

Goni called for prayers as well as repentance and sanitisation of minds, and prayed God to forgive sinners.

He urged the congregation to intensify prayers for God to provide abundant rainfall for this year’s cropping season.

Among the congregation were the secretary to the state government, Head of service, commissioners, special advisers, liaison officers, permanent secretaries, chief executives of boards and parastatal as well as the Emir of Damaturu.

Others were business and community leaders, Islamic clerics as well as women and children.

Our correspondent however reports that Gashua, Nguru Gujba and Karasuwa have recorded days of incessant rains that affected several buildings.

