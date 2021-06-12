Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has condemned the present deteriorating economy of the nation and deprivation of the South-south states of revenue due to them through the current alleged subsidy regime.

The governor wondered why at $72 per barrel crude oil price, payment of salaries and wages still constitute difficulty in the country.

At a meeting with South-South zonal executive committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), yesterday at Government House, Uyo, Mr Emmanuel said that Nigeria’s problem is not about political party but lack of sincerity by those in leadership.

“As at today, oil price is $72 per barrel, while our budget benchmark was less than $40, yet there is not a dollar in the excess crude account.

“Even our 13 per cent derivation is not given to us. They say they are using it to pay for subsidy and we don’t know those consuming 93 million litres of petrol every day.

“Tell me, what logistics do we have in Nigeria to support importation of 93 million litres of petrol every day?

The governor reasoned that with limited pipelines to distribute the product to every part of the country and the poor road network across Nigeria, it was surprising that the country allegedly evacuates 93 million litres of petroleum products every day.

Governor Emmanuel said that the expenditure was also recorded during the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

On the defection of Governor Ayade, Emmanuel said that PDP has not lost Cross River State, but that the people of Cross River State were on the verge of losing PDP.