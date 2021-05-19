The governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has commiserated with the Mbula traditional kingdom over the demise of her Royal father, Joram Joel Fwa who passed on Sunday at the age of 81.

Governor Fintiri in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, described the late Mbula monarch as a reservoir of knowledge that dedicated his life to the service of humanity and God.

The governor said the wise counsel of the Royal father will be missed in a nation ravaged by crisis and multifaceted challenges threatening to tear the nation’s apart.

The governor however enjoined people of the kingdom and the entire Adamawa State to take solace in God saying the Royal father will be solely missed.

Governor Fintiri said, “It was with great sadness that I received word on Sunday from the Mbula traditional council that His Royal Highness, Murum Mbula JJ Fwa has died.”

“We have lost not just a much loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted Adamawa son and a proud monarch whose extraordinary life and work cannot be easily forgotten.”

Governor Fintiri commended his service both in the civil service and traditional institution, adding that he left a mark as a determined, courageous and hardworking patriot who sterred the Mbula traditional council that has remain an indisputable institution vital to the peace and unity of the Numan federation and Adamawa State as a whole.

The Governor also described him as an educationist and technocrat who helped in moulding lives, inspiring many that learned under him and recently his Concordia College project that is fostering hope and encouraging ambitions of young people.

While praying God to grant him eternal rest, the Governor noted his numerous contributions to the growth and development of the State, saying “It will take another courageous person to take his place.”

