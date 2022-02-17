Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Mr Olanre Daniel (Kangiwan Doma) as the chairman of Gombe State Sports Commission with immediate effect.

The secretary to the state government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, stated that the decision was sequel to the resignation of the erstwhile chairman of the commission, Malam Hamza Adamu Soye.

Hamza Soye had in a letter addressed to the Governor, on Monday, through the SSG tendered resignation of his appointment.

It should be noted that Hamza Soye’s decision to relinquish his position is not unconnected with the irreconcilable differences between him and the management of Gombe United Football Club, especially over running the affairs of the Club.

Professor Njodi pledged the support of the state government to the management of Gombe United FC, who he said are living up to expectations by not only getting the club elevated to the top league in the country, Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), but also making the state proud with their remarkable performance.

“The government is pleased that the current management of the top NPFL club has repositioned the team within a short period, making it one of the clubs to beat in the country’s top-flight league.”

He assures the management and indeed the entire sports-loving people of the state that government will continue to give the Savannah Scorpions all the maximum support they require to succeed as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

