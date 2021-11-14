Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on his administration’s empowerment initiative of At Risk Children Programme (ARC-P) which he said had significantly helped in tackling crises associated with vulnerable children and youths that are potentially at risk of both physical and psychological state of wellbeing.

The governor made the remark at the graduation ceremony of 500 youth facilitators trained on various skills under the said empowerment scheme in Gombe State.

He noted that the introduction of the ARC-P was to provide succour to the less privileged and vulnerable in the society so that they can live dignified and independent life with a brighter future.

“I commend the determination and commitment of the project advisory committee under the leadership of my wife, Hajiya Asmau Inuwa Yahaya and that of the project implementation team,” he said.

The governor noted that the success of ARC-P activities in the state particularly the induction of the 500 youth facilitators could not have been achieved without the dedication of the trainees during the three weeks training.

“We are indeed proud of your commitment which has made Gombe State a model in the implementation of this laudable initiative, this batch of ARC-P facilitators that have completed their training were selected from the data bank of unemployed graduates that our administration established in order to link this skilled graduates with appropriate job opportunities,” he said.

He urged pioneers of the ARC-P youth facilitators to work hard and uphold their knowledge for good practice, training and to remain focused while maintaining the posture of good ambassadors of his administration’s efforts towards improving human capital in the state.