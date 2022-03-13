Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday expressed sadness over the news of the death of Gombe State Controller of Nigerian Immigration Service, Alhaji Habu Sule Oyigwu early yesterday.

Governor Inuwa, while reacting to the sad news, described the death as deeply painful and a big loss to the service, Gombe State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor described the deceased as a highly resourceful man and fine officer who served the nation diligently and carried out his duties with a sense of pride and patriotism.

He recalled that his service in Gombe from September 16, 2021 until his death had been eventful and characterised by contributions that greatly assisted the government in managing issues around the security of lives and property of the citizenry.

Governor Inuwa noted that as a member of the Gombe State Security Council, the late Oyigwu’s contributions during deliberations were always very useful and incisive.

The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the comptroller-general, officers and men of the Nigerian Immigration Service and the state command of the service as well as the government and people of Nasarawa State, where the deceased hailed from, praying Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.

