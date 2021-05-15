ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has commisserated with the Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll and other members of Bubayero family over the death of a royal family member, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar (Sarkin Zangon Gombe).

The governor, who led senior government officials to the funeral prayer for the deceased at the Bubayero Central mosque Gombe, later joined the Emir of Gombe and other bereaved family members at the Emir’s chamber for a special prayer session.

In a message of condolence, the governor said Sarkin Zango’s demise is a big loss, not only in Gombe emirate but Gombe State in general.

He said, “I want to use this medium on behalf of the government and the good people of Gombe State to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Gombe and other members of the royal family over this huge loss. May Allah grant him Aljannat Firdaus”.

Similarly, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya also led a government delegation to attend the funeral prayer of Abubakar Bello Tinka, popularly known as Ba’a at the Federal Teaching Hospital Juma’at mosque, Gombe.

Late Abubakar Bello Tinka who died in a car accident in Gombe, was a younger brother to APC chieftain and a renowned businessman, Alhaji Bala Bello Tinka.

In a condolence message to Dr. Bala Tinka and other members of the deceased’s family, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the death of Ba’a as shocking.

He said, “Death of a youngster of the deceased’s age is heartbreaking that is difficult to bear, especially by his family and friends but Allah’s decision is unquestionable, nevertheless its our fervent prayer that the Almighty Allah will forgive his shortcomings and admit him in jannatul firdaus.’’