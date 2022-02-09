Gombe state Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s director-general on press affairs Isma’il Uba Misilli’s father-in-law, Alhaji Shehu Sa’idu Yayi, is dead.

He died yesterday as a result of protracted illness and was buried according to Islamic rites.

Governor Inuwa, who led the state officials to attend the funeral prayer, condoled with the bereaved family members, Misilli, residents of Dawaki community, the deceased’s contemporaries and other friends and sympathisers that attended the funeral rituals.

He prayed for the deceased’s eternal rest and urged his family members to take solace in Allah over the loss of the octogenarian.

The governor was accompanied to the ceremony by the Speaker of the Gombe state Assembly Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, commissioners, special advisers, heads of some statutory bodies and other government officials.

