Political kingdom has for so long been considered the gateway to the economic kingdom. For this reason, some selfish individuals who are hell-bent on clinching the position of authority by all means have resorted to violence as means of seeking political power with a view to subverting people’s opinion for parochial ends through self-imposition. As John F. Kennedy rightly put it, “those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable”.

This heinous and filthy endeavour is undertaken by ruffians, thugs and hooligans who are used to intimidate opponents, scare people and disrupt elections. Sometimes they shed blood just to help their sponsors keep their relevance in government or clinch to a new position of authority.

The political atmosphere in Gombe State, like many other states in Nigeria, has been dotted by the activities of restive youths popularly known as ‘Yan Kalarewho’, known for orchestrating atrocities and politically-motivated violence in the state. Kalare activities have resulted in the death of able-bodied men who might have been useful for development of the state and the nation at large, as well as the injuries they inflict on many innocent people and the destruction of properties.

As a leader who came to power through overwhelming support of the majority of Gombawa, especially youths, His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Dan Majen Gombe), has expressed uncommon determination to bring an end to this menace which has posed as impediment to political and socio-economic progress and development of Gombe State.

Governor Inuwa believes that the youth, who some cynic politicians use as “Kalare boys”, possess great potentials which, if used properly, could help in developing the state. It is within this background that Governor Inuwa Yahaya came up with well-thought executable policies, and programmes that would turn around the fortunes of the Gombe populace.

When he assumed leadership of the state in 2019 amidst many socio-economic challenges, including youth unemployment, Governor Yahaya swiftly swung into action to tame the menace.

First of all, to provide direction, clear focus and data on the problem of youth unemployment which is believed to give birth to the Kalare activities, his government established a database for all the non-working graduates to register so that they can be linked to employers, either in government or the private sector, who may need their services. This pool of data provides an easiest way to match employers of labour with potential employees.

To consolidate on this foundation, Governor Yahaya initiated the Gombe Goes Green project aimed at planting over four million trees within four years across Gombe State. Under the project, over 27,000 Gombe youths were engaged and placed on monthly allowance to nurture the trees. The programme has both environmental and economic faces; to combat environmental degradation while providing employment to teeming youths simultaneously.

Another thrust in that regard is the establishment of a modern skill acquisition in conjunction with the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs office. The centre which is named after the UN Deputy Secretary, Hajiya Amina Mohammed is designed to be a strategic instrument for economic empowerment and to cater for various life-skills training for young men and women in many areas with the aim of enhancing human capital development in Gombe State.

At Risk Children Project, ARC-P, is another programme championed by Governor Yahaya to provide solace to the youths, save indigent children from hardship and boost human capital development. Gombe was the first state to subscribe to the programme in the whole of the country and on 13th November, 2021 Governor Yahaya inaugurated the first batch of 500 youth facilitators who were trained in various skills to train other youths in their communities so as to reach the 100,000 target beneficiaries of the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a much anticipated plan of His Excellency, the Peoples’ Governor plans to engage not fewer than 2000 youth under homegrown human capital development initiative, the Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps (G-STEC)

In another giant move, Inuwa Yahaya led-administration is currently processing the purchase of over 2000 units of tricycle to be distributed to youths across all the 11 local governments of Gombe State in order for them to earn a living and become self-reliant.

With the recent political skirmishes in the state which claimed some lives, Governor Yahaya re-affirmed his disposition to fight the menace of Kalare with all the resources at his disposal. He issued a stern warning to Kalare boys and their sponsors. He said, “I said it several times that this government will never condone violence and thuggery; we will never allow a situation where our youths will be given weapons in the name of politics.

“We are ready to decisively deal with anybody who is hell-bent to spoil our youth, however highly placed he is. Our common peace and the future of our teaming youth are not negotiable” he warned.

To match words with action, Governor Yahaya, it would be recalled, had established a Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation which is first of its kind in the history of Gombe State.

The ministry and the office of Special adviser to his Excellency on Community Relations and Ethical Orientation are mandated, among other things, with the task of re-orientation and rehabilitation of restive youths and their likes by instilling good ethics and morals in them to shun violence and embrace peace for the development of Gombe State.

To further prove his commitment towards engaging youths to keep them away from violence, on 1st September, 2021, Gombe State Executive Council presided over by His Excellency Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya approved the sum of over N16.4 billion for the establishment of Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park (phase 1) to be sited in Dadinkowa.

The project is second to none in the whole of Northeast. It is expected that when it fully takes-off, the project will employ thousands of youths in Gombe State and beyond thereby reducing redundancy among youths; because an idle man is said to be the devil’s workshop.

With this strong zeal of Governor Yahaya towards the empowerment of youths, Gombe State is set to abolish the menace of Kalare and continue to uphold its status as a model in terms of human development indices in North East and Nigeria at large.