Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has accused the Muslim council in the state of a deliberate attempt to cause political and religious tensions in the state.

Ishaku stated this in response to a press briefing organised by the council in the state capital accusing him of sidelining the Muslim Ummah in the state in appointments and other areas.

The governor through his special adviser on media and publicity, Bala Dan-Habu, said the press conference organised by the council was capable of creating disharmony between the government and religious/political class in the state.

The governor said he had maintained mutual relationship with the council and always kept his doors open for meaningful contributions from all well meaning people of the state, and regretted why leaders of the Muslim council chose to communicate through press conferences.

He described the allegations raised by the council in the press conference as false, ridiculous and a blatant attempt to cause religious and political tension in the state.

“First of all, the Muslim Council in Taraba State took the wrong step in channeling complaints of the so-called marginalisation of Muslims in appointments.

“The option of a press conference which the council took to vent it’s complaints was clearly wrong, given the level of mutual respect and understanding enjoyed so far between the council and the governor since the coming of the administration.

“It is, therefore, surprising that the council would opt to embarrass the governor by calling a press conference instead of seeking audience with him to discuss the issues,” he said.

The governor said the step taken by the council was not only unfair and inappropriate but a repudiation of the existing mutual understanding and cooperation between him and the council.

“Government wishes to state categorically that the allegation of marginalisation of Muslims in Taraba State is false, unfounded and an attempt to distract the administration and cause religious and political tension in the state, especially now that the process for the nomination of candidates for election into political offices is about to start,” he added.