By John Mkom |

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has urged the people of the state to pray fervently for the actualisation of the multipurpose Mambila hydro power project located in Sadauna local government area of the state.

Ishaku stated this yesterday at the Government House, Jalingo, while addressing a group of people who came from the Mambilla Plateau to pay him a thank you visit.

He said the power project was not only the hope for stability in electricity power generation in Nigeria but also a source of hope for the economic transformation of Taraba State.

Noting that the Mambilla Plateau needs serious prayers for its timely actualization, he said, “If Mambilla power project is executed, Taraba and the Mambilla will never be the same again.

“The social and economic lives of the people will be transformed if the project is executed. Do not forget to pray for the actualisation of the project.”

Ishaku further thanked the Mambilla people for coming to appreciate what his administration has done so far at Mambila and other communities in the state, noting that he is encouraged by the sense of appreciation.