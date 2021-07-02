Governor Simon Bako Lalong and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule were among thousands of guests that joined the Catholic faithful for the ordination of Most Revd. David Ajang as Bishop of Lafia Diocese.

Governor Lalong who was accompanied by his wife Regina and a high powered delegation from Plateau State comprising of the Speaker of the House of Assembly Abok Nuhu Ayuba, some members of the State Executive Council, Traditional Rulers led by the Gbom Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba and prominent elders said Plateau State was highly delighted by the appointment of Most Revd. David Ajang as a Bishop.

Lalong said “Having worked closely with him as the Chaplain of the Government House Chapel in Jos for the past six years, I can testify about his deep passion for the salvation of the souls of men. Indeed, he has endeared himself to our hearts through his kindness, love for God and humanity. Bishop David Ajang is a man who undertakes his spiritual calling with utmost humility and the fear of God”.

Governor Abdullahi Sule congratulated the new Bishop and assured him of the support and collaboration of the government and people of Plateau State, whom he said are looking forward to a wonderful experience during his tenure.

Sule said the state will benefit from his experience and knowledge, having left a good legacy in Plateau State where he held several positions in the Church including Chaplain, Government House Chapel, Jos before his appointment as Bishop.

Papal Nuncio, Most Revd. Antonio Fillipazzi performed the ordination in line with the tradition and protocols of the Catholic Church. Arch Bishop of Jos, Mathew Ishaya Audu who is the immediate past Bishop of Lafia, addressed the congregation for the last time and appreciated them for their support and prayers during his term as Bishop. He asked them to extend same to the new Bishop.