Governor Simon Bako Lalong has called on civil society organisations to continue to partner Government in building and sustaining peace in the country.

Governor Lalong said this when a delegation from the Savannah Center for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development led by its Chairman, Ambassador Aminu Wali paid him a courtesy visit. He advocated for periodic review of laws and policies in Nigeria, to ensure it meets the yearnings of its target population.

Aminu Wali told Governor Simon Lalong that the centre was established to conduct research, advocacy, training and policy analysis, in the area of conflict prevention, management , democracy and sustainable development in Nigeria.

He explained that research was critical to ensure that issues sorrounding policies and laws that are implemented or about to be implemented are addressed, to ensure its success.

“The essence is to look and see whether these policies and perspectives go in consonance with the requirements and need of the community that is being served, and amend them where required to suit the needs of the people,” he said.

Aliyu said the center was organising town hall meetings in Kaduna, Kano, Benue, Plateau, Kogi and Katsina states, in preparation for enacting policies and laws, to address the farmers and herders conflicts in across the country.

Responding, Governor Lalong said Plateau State Government has entrenched the policy of engaging affected stakeholders on issues, to ensure its policies and laws adresses their needs or concerns.

He said the state government engaged stakeholders of open grazing for three years, to ensure they understand its challenges and to facilitate smooth implementation of its law.

“I told the state assembly that they should not pass this law without public hearing which is the final stage. It would protect us from the farmers/ herdsmen clashes,” he said.

The governor said engagement with stakeholders was to sensitise them on the hazards of open grazing, and the provisions of the law in addressing their health needs, education and other basic needs.