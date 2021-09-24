Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has advocated for an intensification of the road safety culture among Nigerian road users, particularly among those who drive or intend to drive.

Governor Lalong was speaking at the 10th anniversary of Kwapda’as Road Safety Demand (KRSD) Foundation, a nonprofit organisation founded in honour of late Prince Kwapda’as Rangna’an Dongban, son of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

Governor Lalong, while commending the President of the Court of Appeal for establishing the Foundation, said she has used the painful story of the tragic death of her son in a motor accident, to raise awareness and education to halt further needless deaths on Nigerian roads.

He said the fact that many people are on the road without the requisite knowledge and experience of driving, is very disturbing as many accidents occur because of recklessness and ignorance. Time, he said, had come when people must be conscious of the rules of safe driving and also promote it whether they are driving or not.

He stated that Plateau State has continued to work towards improving the safety and efficiency of public transport, which is a major economic driver. A bill for the establishment of a transport management commission he said, has been approved by the Plateau State Executive Council, which is before the House of Assembly for legislative action.

Founder of KRSD Foundation, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem said, for the past ten years, the foundation has made efforts to bring to the fore, the needless sufferings and deaths that are foisted on innocent citizens due to the careless actions of drivers, who either refuse to obey traffic regulations or fail to take care of their automobiles.

She said her story has served as a pivot for further highlighting the issue of road safety culture among Nigerians, through the many programmes and engagements that have been organised at different levels.

Justice Dongban-Mensem thanked Governor Lalong and other stakeholders in and outside the country, for supporting the foundation to carry out its vision for a more safe and secure road transportation.

FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and other speakers advocated for stiffer penalties in enforcement of road traffic rules and regulations.

High point of the event was the presentation of awards and decoration of KRSD, Patrons and Special KRSD Marshals. Among those awarded was Governor Simon Bako Lalong.