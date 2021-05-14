To end the just-concluded Ramadan fast, Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State hosted the Muslim Ummah at the Banquet Hall of the new Government House, Rayfield Jos, where he asked them to continue to pray for the unity, security and prosperity of Nigeria.

He said concerted efforts were required to address the security challenges facing the country, particularly the kidnapping of students in schools.

He said, “We are passing through a difficult situation with insecurity becoming very worrisome. Government and security agencies are doing their best, but we have to encourage them and pray for them as we demand more action. Security as they say is everybody’s business,”

He urged religious leaders to pray for the leadership of the country at all levels, for wisdom in tackling its challenges, saying the country is in a trying period, while tasking them to live by example. He also advised them to avoid using the pulpit for politics and preaching hate and division as government will not stand by and allow anybody to incite people against one another, because of religion or other differences.

He also tasked Nigerians to pray for religious leaders, as some of them may be under pressure to make inciting comments. The governor said security is one of his major priorities because it is critical for development, while urging Plateau people to cooperate with the state government to sustain peace in the state.

“Already, we have started reaping the benefits of peace as more and more people are coming into Plateau State to invest and live. Local and international organisations are falling over one another to hold events in Plateau State which is a clear departure from the past. Recently, the minister of transportation was here to commission the North Central Coordinating Office of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) and flag off the establishment of a Maritime Resource Centre worth over N15 billion” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, thanked the governor for the initiative, saying it would foster tolerance and harmonious living in the state.

He prayed for the success of Lalong’s administration and progress in the state, while commending the governor for his inclusive style of governance.

In his remarks, the chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Plateau and the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammadu Haruna, lauded Lalong for his efforts in facilitating religious tolerance in the state. He prayed for God’s guidance for the governor in his discharge of duties.

Special prayers were conducted by Muslim clerics for security and peace in Plateau and Nigeria, and wisdom for Nigerian leaders while guests at the dinner also included officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau Branch, and other clerics from the Christian denomination.