Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, says traditional rulers need to play a greater role in enhancing the security of their domains and the entire nation.

Governor Lalong stated this while installing two second class chiefs in Wase local government area of Plateau State. The monarchs are Chief Lot Nden, Ponzhi Kadarko Chiefdom and Alhaji Muhammad Asi, Aku-Jukun of Mavo Chiefdom.

While presenting the staff of office to the two traditional rulers after they took the oath of allegiance, Governor Lalong said the restoration of the two chiefdoms was in fulfilment of his campaign promise and the desire to meet the yearnings of the people in the spirit of equity and justice.

He says any community leader or traditional ruler who is unable to assist security agencies towards arresting criminals within his domain will be held to account.

“let me warn that any traditional ruler who is found to be promoting ethno-religious hatred, injustice, disharmony or shielding criminals will not only be dethroned, but will be made to face the laws of the land” he warned.

The two traditional rulers described Governor Lalong as a rescue leader who has fulfilled the dreams of the people that have lingered for many years. They promised to cooperate with the Government and support all the programmes that are targeted at improving the quality of lives of the people.

The governor performed a similar function in Qua’an Pan LGA where after about 33 years without a substantive traditional ruler, the people of Kwo Chiefdom now have a traditional head. Similarly, the people of Namu Chiefdom of the same Local Government now have a traditional ruler after about 15 years without one.

This follows the installation and presentation of staffs of office to His Royal Highness, Miskoom Fidelis Longtoe Attahiru as the 27th Long Kwo (2nd class ruler of Kwo Chiefdom) and His Royal Highness Safiyanu Allahnana Magaji III, (Long Jan of Namu Chiefdom).

Speaking at the event which took place at Ba’ap, Headquarters of Qua’an Pan LGA, Governor Simon Lalong says his government refrained from interfering with the selection of the two traditional rulers as a way of ensuring that the will of the people prevails and the atmosphere for peace and tranquility blossoms in all Chiefdoms.

He urged them to do justice to all and shun any act that will destabilise the peace that has been restored in the Chiefdoms and the state.

On some security concerns over activities of criminals in forests around the Local Government, the governor remarked, “I am aware of the security concerns about criminal activities in and around the forests in Qua’an pan LGA and others. Let me assure our people that the Government is working hard to address this situation and enhance security and safety of the people. Already, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the taking over of the Pandam Game Reserve by the Federal Government as a National Park.’’

The two second class traditional rulers promised to work for the unity, peace and progress of their Chiefdoms and be fair to all law abiding citizens residing in their Chiefdoms irrespective of creed, religion or any affiliation.

Earlier, Governor Lalong visited Namu to sympathise with the people over the inferno that destroyed goods worth millions of naira at the Bwall-Namu Yam Market. He urged them not to be deterred as the fire incident is a setback that they have to overcome.

Apart from making an initial donation of 10 million naira, the governor says the Government will work out a long term plan to create a suitable market and enhance safety of traders and their goods.

Governor Lalong also inspected ongoing construction projects of Shendam bye-pass road and 100-bed mother and child hospital,Namu among others.