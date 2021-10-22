Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong has presented a proposed 2022 budget of One Hundred and Six Billion, Eight Hundred and Seven Million, Two Hundred and Sixty-Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty-Two Naira, Twelve kobo (106,807,267,642.12) to the House of Assembly.

While presenting the budget tagged “A BUDGET OF ECONOMIC RECOVERY AND CONSOLIDATION OF INCLUSIVE INFRASTRUCTURAL GROWTH 2” to the House, the governor said the 2022 proposed Appropriation Bill is tailored towards the completion of on-going projects and activation of new that will impact the lives of the people.

He said the proposed 2022 budget estimate consists of Seventy-Six Billion, Two Hundred and Sixty-Three Million, Seven Hundred and One Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty-Four Naira, Sixty-Two kobo (76,263,701,644.62) only as recurrent expenditure representing 71.4 per cent of the total budget. Thirty billion, five hundred and forty three million, five hundred and sixty five thousand, nine hundred and ninety seven naira, fifty kobo (30,543,565,997.50) only is earmarked as capital estimate representing 28.6 per cent of the total budget.

This according to him indicates a decrease of Forty Billion, Seven Hundred and Thirty Million, Five Hundred and Fifty-Two Thousand, Two Hundred and Eight naira, Eighty-Eight kobo (40,730,552,208, 88) only on the 2021 total approved budget.

He explained that the budget will be funded from following sources:

i.Internally Generated Revenue (IGR): Twenty-Four Billion, One Hundred and Ninety Nine Million, Four Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand, Two Hundred and Twenty Two naira, Twelve Kobo (24,199,475,222.12) only.

Statutory Revenue Allocation (SRA): Fifty-Five Billion Naira (55,000,000,000.00) only.

iii. Aids and Grants: Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Eighty-Two Million, Three Hundred and Thirty-Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty-Four naira (3, 982, 339, 584.00) only.

Capital Development Fund (CDF): Three Billion, Six Hundred and Twenty-Five Million, Four Hundred and Fifty-Two Thousand, Eight Hundred and Thirty-Six naira (3,625,452, 836.00) only. Domestic Loans: The sum of Twenty Billion Naira (20,000,000,000.00) only.

Governor Lalong said “In addition to continuing work on completing on-going infrastructural projects across the three Senatorial Districts of the State, we intend to break ground on new ones. Among them is the construction of the British-American Junction Flyover and dualization to Lamingo Junction Roundabout. Similarly we shall carry out the design of Master Plan for some selected urban areas in Plateau State namely: (Heipang, Mangu and Shendam)”.

He said while the Government hopes to complete the building of High Court Complex Phase 1 in Jos, it shall also embark on the renovation of old High Court Complexes and 35 Magistrate Courts to provide conducive environment for the Judiciary to perform its duties.

“We shall also establish a Microfinance Development Fund to propel entrepreneurship and accelerate the growth of the Micro and Small Scale Industry in the State for job creation, youth empowerment and poverty reduction. I also wish to also re-assure this Honourable House and indeed the citizens of Plateau State, that the Legacy Projects will be completed and delivered as envisaged. Government is doing everything possible to ensure that the people enjoy the benefits of those projects” he said.

Lalong explained that the sharp drop in the total budget size compared to last year has become necessary because government realised that each year’s budget deviation performance was on the increase as the annual Budgets were characterized by high deficit projections. This he said prompted the Government to reduce the deficit projections and “cut our coat according to our clothe” in the 2022 proposed budget.

The governor said he hoped that the House will give the proposal necessary attention it deserves. While urging the honourable House to diligently peruse and deliberate on the budget, he said he looked forward to their cooperation in the speedy passage of the budget to enable the government commence implementation and service delivery from the onset of the new financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response, Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Rt Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba said the House will look at the budget critically and do justice to it in the interest of the citizens of the state.

He assured the governor that the House will be thorough and also carry out its oversight functions while ensuring that the budget impacts the lives of the people positively.

Governor Lalong Meets UNIJOS Pro-Chancellor, Prof Jega, Assures Of Enhanced Security

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State, has met the pro chancellor University of Jos, Prof Attahiru Jega with an assurance that the State Government is working on improved security and transportation for the staff and students of the University.

Prof Jega, who is also the chairman of the Governing Council, was on a courtesy visit to Simon Lalong at Government House, Jos.

He said the students required improved security to thrive well in their academic activities, saying the school was vulnerable during the recent attacks in the state.

“We need continous support and improvement to ensure peace, stability and security within the University and environs for its growth and development,” he said.

Jega said that the university also needs buses which would operate within the school, to minimise risk of insecurity students experience when patronising commercial transportation.

He said improving security in the institution would build the confidence of the students and staff of the school in their teaching and learning activities .

Jega applauded Governor Lalong for his efforts towards building lasting peace in the state and the success of the local government polls, urging him to continue doing his best to ensure inclusiveness and harmony in the political terrains while pledging the council’s support.

In his remark, Governor Simon Lalong appreciated the pro chancellor for his contributions in improving education in Plateau, having also served as pro chancellor of the Plateau State University Bokkos.

He disclosed that strategies have already been mapped out to improve security in routes leading to the University and other parts of the state.

He said efforts are already been made to provide chartered buses for students , while commercial vehicles would be highly screened for registration to operate within the school, to ensure the safety of students and staff of the institution.

Lalong expressed confidence that the pro chancellor would extend his good works and exeperience in school administration and other responsibilities, for the development of the institution.