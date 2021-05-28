Members of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review for the North Central Zone holding in Jos Plateau State, visited Governor Simon Bako Lalong at the Government House Little Rayfield Jos ahead of the Public hearing.

They were led by the chairman of the Committee Senator Abdullahi Adamu who intimated the Governor that they were in the state to conduct the hearing in order to get the input of the people of the zone towards the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Governor Simon Lalong welcomed the committee and reminded them that this is another reunion of the old Benue-Plateau State.

He said the people of the three states (Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau) remain eternal brothers and one people.

He expressed optimism that they will not only receive issues that are common to people of the states, but also to the entire region.

He wished them well in the assignment and assured them of the support of the Plateau state government.