Plateau State governor Simon Lalong has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos North local government area on Wednesday.

The governor stated this during a broadcast to the people of the state on Monday morning. Under the new arrangement, the curfew will be observed from 6pm to 6am daily beginning from Monday 30th August 2021.

Bassa and Jos South local government areas will now observe their curfew from 10pm to 6am until further notice.

He warned troublemakers to desist from threatening lives and property or be ready to face the wrath of government, saying that security forces had been directed to deal with anyone causing breach of the peace.

Lalong also decried the desperation of criminals whom he said, were bent on causing mayhem in the state, saying that in spite of efforts to address insecurity in the state, there were still isolated attacks in some areas of Jos North and Bassa local government areas during the curfew.

He said that with the review of the curfew in Jos North, security agencies would mount permanent checkpoints in highly vulnerable areas; deploy more uniform and plain cloth personnel and also observe continuously the conduct of residents.