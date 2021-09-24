Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has congratulated his deputy, Prof Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, as he marks 71 years, describing him as an accomplished technocrat, academic, gentleman and politician.

Governor Lalong in a message of felicitation, said Prof Tyoden has exhibited high level of commitment, sacrifice and intellectual capacity in handling all responsibilities that have come his way over the years.

He said the deputy governor remains a strong pillar of support, wisdom and encouragement to the Rescue Adminstration, which has continued to work hard in restoring the fortunes of Plateau State since coming into office in 2015.

Lalong said Prof Tyoden has deployed his academic prowess and experience to governance, which has added value to the programmes and projects of the administration and positively impacted the lives of the people.

While wishing him many more years of peace, good health and God’s protection, the governor urged Prof Tyoden to continue to serve the people with more zeal and also allow his wealth of experience, rub off on the younger generation who he has mentored over the years.