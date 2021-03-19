ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State alongside his wife Mrs. Regina Lalong and Deputy Professor Sonni Gwanle Tyoden and other top government officials were Monday took the AstraZeneca vaccines, after officially receiving the doses allocated to the State.

Speaking shortly after being vaccinated, Governor Lalong said he was aware of the conspiracy theories being propagated by some people particularly in the social media aimed at discouraging people from accepting the vaccines. He urged the people of the State not to succumb to the falsehood which is meant to dissuade them from taking the vaccines that have been globally certified fit for use.

Other stakeholders described the vaccination exercise as a good opportunity to fight the pandemic and re[1]duce the impact on the people and the economy.

They urged for the continuous observance of Covid-19 protocols as further way of stemming the disease. It will be recalled that Plateau State received its first consignment of the vaccines totaling 105,600 recently and has made preparations for the smooth storage, distribution and administration across the 17 Local Government Areas.