BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has felicitated with Muslims in the state and in the country on the completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

He called for more prayers to end the security challenges facing the country.

The governor said it was a thing of joy that Muslims and non-Muslims had witnessed another celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, who issued a statement on the event, enjoined Muslim faithful in the state and other Nigerians to reflect on the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which include love, peace and justice in their conduct to contribute to the development of the country.

Makinde called on Muslims not to depart from the good ways they exhibited during the 30-day of spiritual exercise, which, he said, had drawn them closer to Almighty Allah (SWT) with a lot of lessons learnt in the process.

The governor further urged Nigerians to be law-abiding and to embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance as taught by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Makinde, who charged the residents of the state to celebrate in moderation and show love to one another, said the current situation in the country had made it imperative for Muslims and non-Muslims to live in peace and to seek the face of God in prayers for divine intervention.

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Oyo State, I felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri after completion of the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam.

“It is impressive that the Ramadan fast was observed most devotedly amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the relevant government regulations observed by the Muslim faithful in the state,’’ he said.