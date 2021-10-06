No fewer than 500 persons have been appointed as senior special assistants (SSAs) and special assistants (SAs) by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State.

This was disclosed by the special adviser in the directorate of political affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Maaji, while presenting letters of appointments to the new appointees.

He said the appointment of the SSAs and SAs was aimed at carrying party supporters along in running the government.

“We want to end political thuggery amongst young politicians, by providing appointments to keep them busy and have a source of income at the end of every month”, he added.

He charged the political appointees to be good ambassadors of the government through proper enlightenment of the public on the government policies and programmes.

The special adviser however said a database would be created for all political appointees to effectively monitor their performance and proper record.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that government would not hesitate to deal with anyone found wanting in the discharge of his duty.

In his remarks, an APC chieftain, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani lauded Governor Matawalle for the massive appointment of the youths as SSAs and SAs.

He said the appointment of the youths in government would give them a sense of belonging.

“The appointment of the teeming youths as SSAs and SAs is a good development in fighting political thuggery as those appointed would have things to cater for themselves and others close to them,” he added.