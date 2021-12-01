Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has presented a budget estimate of N160,248,511,000 for the 2022 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget to the state House of Assembly, Matawalle said 2022 proposed budget was made to be higher than that of the revised budget of N117,575,400,000 by 36% to address the huge socio-economic problems facing the state, such as insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and the desired capital projects.”

According to him, the estimate of the budget was drawn on the projected revenue of N80,181,655,000 for recurrent and N80,066,856,000 for capital.

“The estimate was also formed into corresponding recurrent and capital expenditures of N63,165,511,000 and N97,083,000,000 respectively.”

Matawalle outlined a few projects that will be executed in the 2022 fiscal year which included, among others, the Gusau-Jauri-Dogon Kade Road, Rehabilitation of the existing roads from Kotorkoshi-Mada, and Gusau-Dansadau,

Reconstruction and completion of Shinkafi Referral Hospital and construction of Maradun General Hospital.

Others include the construction of dispensaries across the 14 local government areas, construction of Mada-Wonaka-Ruwan Bore Road, construction of Maradun- Magami and Faru road, various rural water and electrification projects within the financial year and construction of Tsafe – Yankuzo- Yanwaren daji-Hayin Aljhaji- Cedeya to Yandoton Daji Road.

The sectoral allocation under the capital expenditure shows that the sum of N47,418,000,000, representing 48.84% of the capital estimate, is budgeted to take care of investments on economic empowerment through agriculture, public finance and fiscal management; private sector growth and development, road and transport infrastructure, water resources, as well as housing and urban development.