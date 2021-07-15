Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has advocated the rework and review of the Nigerian intelligence network to enhance intelligence gathering and fight against crimes and criminality in the country.

He said incorporating vigilantes in fighting insecurity is the way to go, but insisted that the members must be properly trained and people of impeccable character should be recruited.

A statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, said he gave the suggestion at the second Shinkafi Intelligence and Security Summit organised by the Umaru Shinkafi Legacy Foundation, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The summit had the theme:”Socio-economic Implications of Kidnapping And Banditary in Nigeria”.

Bello who gave an insight on how his state is suffering sequel to unrelenting onslaught on the people since he took over the reins of leadership, said all reconciliatory approaches he adopted never scaled through owing to the fact that the perpetrators are mere criminals, who are not ready to change because of its lucrative nature.

He said on that basis, his government took a decision not to pay ransom to the criminals, pointing out that the criminals had grown into a very formidable network with handy informants.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Waziri Aminu Tambuwal, Hope Uzodimma; Segun Awosanya, Halifax Zara’u Idris were part of the discussion panel moderated by Prof. Mahmud Jega.

They all stressed the need for government at all levels to ensure access to functional education, food, health and youths engagement in order to curtail insecurity in the country.