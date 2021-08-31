Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed sadness over the death of the Chanchaga local government chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Khalid Hassan.

Sani Bello has also described as cruel and tragic, the killing of Capt Abdulkarim Bala Na’Allah, eldest son of Senator Bala Na’Allah by unknown people.

In a statement, Governor Sani Bello said the activities of bandits is really atrocious to people, maintaining that the fight against these criminal elements is now a task for all and sundry not just the government or security agencies alone pointing out that the outcome of their vicious attacks, always leave a negative memory in the hearts of people.

The governor who commiserated with the immediate and extended family members of the deceased, prayed to Allah to forgive all the shortcomings of late Capt Na’Allah and accept him into Aljahna.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement described the deceased local government chairman as a humble and grassroots politician who contributed immensely to the growth and development of democracy in not just the state, but the country at large.

The governor acknowledged that his contributions would greatly be missed in the political arena of the state.

He said, “It is really sad to hear that our party chairman in Chanchaga local government is dead. Though it is not a cheering news to us, we have to accept whatever Allah allowed to happen.

“From Allah we all came, and to Him we shall all return at His time. May Allah forgive the deceased and grant him Aljahna Firdausi”.

The governor also prayed to Allah to give family members, the APC members, friends and associates of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.