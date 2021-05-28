Governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule, has bade farewell to chairmen of local government areas in the state, as well as overseers of development areas, whose tenure comes to an end on May, 28, 2021.Sule hosted the outgoing council and development areas officials, to a farewell meeting, at the Government House, yesterday.

The governor while appreciating the outgoing officials for supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as his administration, directed them to hand over to their respective Director of Personnel Management, pending the constitution of a Transition Management Committee (TMC) to man the councils.

Engineer Sule specifically thanked the outgoing council officials, for supporting his administration in the areas of security and governance, particularly in youth and women empowerment and their support towards curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor acknowledged that there had been challenges during the past two years of his administration, with the councils unable to pay staff salaries, as well as pension of retirees.

Engineer Sule blamed the situation on dwindling resources from the federation account, as well as the inability of the councils to generate enough internal revenue, to support local government expenses.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to work, towards resolving the lingering challenges in the councils, as it affects payment of workers salary and compensation for retirees.

Sule assured that his administration would not hinder any of the outgoing council officials from contesting the forthcoming council election.

He however pointed out that, some of the outgoing chairmen and overseers may be retained as TMCs in order to guide the state government.