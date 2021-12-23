Nasarawa State Governor Sule Abdullahi Sule has applauded the House of Assembly for giving the screening and confirmation of cabinet members and special advisers accelerated hearing.

The governor spoke during the swearing in of 14 new commissioners and special advisers. He described the exercise as a demonstration of the collective commitment of providing a purposeful leadership to deliver services to the people.

He said, “I salute this display of patriotism which has continued to define our relationship with the 6th Assembly since our assumption of office. I have no doubt that this synergy will be sustained as a reflection of our responsive and responsible representation of our people.”

Sule said the Assembly had the state in mind for confirming people with the requisite ideology, creativity and pragmatism as cabinet members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said the inclusion of vibrant youths in the cabinet was based on his determination to move the state to greater heights.

He said the choice of vibrant and courageous youth will accelerate the implementation of government policy, decisions and enhance execution of programmes and projects for the benefit of our of the masses

He commended the new crop of appointees, explaining that the appointment is a well-deserved one, reiterating that the implementation of government policies and programmes requires informed advice, suggestions and guidance.

He charged the new special advisers to render advice towards the realization of the vision and mission of his administration cherishes hard work, dedication, commitment, loyalty and selfless service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, however, reminded the appointees of his usual call that public service is public trust, in addition saying the appointees came at a most trying time of the current administration.