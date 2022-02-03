As the 2023 general election gathers momentum, Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule in a bid to carry everybody along has created a platform to interface with the public.

The new platform was part of the governor’s policy of inclusive governance and open-door policy in the state.

The chief press secretary (CPS) Ibrahim Addra, disclosed this in a statement on Monday and provided phone numbers where citizens can “draw the government’s attention to any issue concerning governance and how the government can serve the people better”.

“In a democratic setting the people have a right to a voice, a right to speak on issues that concern the growth of individuals and the state in general.

“For SMS kindly send to 09126901727 or 09154503073. You can send both an SMS and WhatsApp message to 08149539963,” he said.

