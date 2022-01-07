Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has commended the director general of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim for redefining the scheme.

The governor who spoke yesterday in Abuja during a grand reception in honour of Ibrahim on his elevation to the rank of Major General in the Nigerian army said his rise to the rank is not a surprise given his achievements.

“Let me thank you for being a true ambassador. How else can you be such a proud governor sitting to watch two ambassadors who have redefined their various areas of endeavours.

“I was at one of the events recently where nine books were launched. We have no other person that should have been speaking about NYSC than General Gowon and he speaks eloquently about how you redefined NYSC and I was sitting there as a very proud governor of your state because I came in knowing what the various governors have said about you.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every state you go to, every governor will eloquently speak about the way you have redefined the NYSC. And so when our father who initiated the idea of NYSC was speaking eloquently about you, you could imagine how happy I was. No wonder you have now been promoted to the rank of a major general. So, you came, you saw and you have redefined,” Sule said.

In his appreciation speech, Ibrahim thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy to be appointed DG of NYSC to showcase his potential, while thanking the minister of defence and the chief of army staff for having found him worthy to be promoted to the rank of major general in the Nigerian Army.

Ibrahim said that he has never missed promotion in his 28 years of service in the military, which was facilitated by his principle of touching lives.

“My principle in life is to touch our fellow human beings and if you cannot touch your fellow human being you are not fit to live and that is the principle I have lived for and that is the principle I will die for.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All I have achieved in life is as a result of prayers of those that I have come across in life because as I touch one another they pray for me.

“Having gone through 28 years of service in the military I have not missed promotion, my promotion comes as at when due and all this are as a result of this principle of hard work and commitment,” he said.

Stressing the contribution of corps members to national development, the NYSC DG further reiterated the need for establishment of a Trust Fund to cater for their needs.

“We cannot thank them enough and that is why I use this opportunity to appeal to the federal government, the Nigeria Governors Forum, and the members of the National Assembly to please support the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund because when this is established it is like reinvigorating the NYSC again.

“Apart from the challenge of funding that it will address, our Corps members are given skills acquisition training that is believed that at the end of the service year, all the corps members will be given start-up capitals to start a business instead of going to look for white collar jobs that are not available.