The Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall at the Government House, Lafia along Shendam road was filled to capacity as the Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule endorsed Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as the choice of the state for the national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of February 26 national convention.

Engineer Sule said supporting Senator Al-Makura is never an exercise in futility and explained that Nasarawa State as the laboratory of the Congress for Progress Change (CPC) deserved representation at the national level.

“The CPC is a legacy party that was not given an opportunity at the national level and the only man standing is Al-Makura,” he said.

The governor revealed that Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura is the only person from the state that has expressed his intention to vie for the exalted seat of the national chairman of the party. He said the array of politicians that were present is a clear testimony that the party is united in Nasarawa State.

He said the endorsement of the senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial zone is a sign that something good awaits Nasarawa State.

“By the grace of God APC chairmanship will come to Nasarawa State,” he added.

The former deputy governor of the state under Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Damishe Luka Bara’u in his speech described the chairmanship aspirant as a politician to the core.

Senator Godiya Akwashiki, the senator representing Nasarawa North asserted that supporting the architect of modern Nasarawa State is not a wasted effort.

He passed a vote of confidence on Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura saying that he is a vibrant, outspoken and dogged politician who will unite the party at all levels.

Other party chieftains that endorsed him include the deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, and former members of the House of Representatives.